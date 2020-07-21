Angel Radio back on air after ‘absolute nightmare’

Angel Radio, the Isle of Wight’s only retro radio station is back on 91.50FM at last.

The problems began at the end of last year when various faults developed with almost every part of the FM transmission equipment. Each time one fault was repaired another part broke down.

Bev Webster, Angel Radio Isle of Wight’s Programme Controller, said,

“It was an absolute nightmare.”

Limped along on Internet only

Angel Radio limped along on the Internet only as we had to call in our technical expert, Stuart Vaughan from Direct Systems who took the whole FM kit back to his workshop in Windsor. He steadily worked through and repaired or replaced each component.

Once everything was ready Stuart tried to return to the Island with the equipment but the lockdown prevented him from being allowed to book a ferry crossing.

Return after travel restrictions relaxed

At last, once the travel restrictions were relaxed he returned the gear and re-installed everything on Friday 17th July.

We had already raised the height of the aerial mast so our coverage is much improved and we hope to reach even more parts of the Island.

Official re-launch

Even though we are back on air now we are planning an official re-launch on Monday 27th July at 11am.

We have had to run on pre recorded programmes only during the lockdown but now, our wonderful presenters are raring to go with their live shows again so your favourite shows will be back to entertain you with music and memories.

Funding drive

All of these problems and solutions have come at a terrible cost and has virtually emptied our bank account completely.

We have had virtually no income this year so we are going to organise a fundraising drive to pay for our expenses this year to keep us on air now we are back on FM at last. SOS – Save Our Station!

Tune in and enjoy our unique music and radio programmes of the past.

News shared by Bev on behalf of Angel Radio. Ed

Image: jburgin under CC BY 2.0