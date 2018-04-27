Anna & Elizabeth bring Appalachian music, Moogs and Mellotrons to Quay Arts

The powerful and very distinct voices of Elizabeth LaPrelle and Anna Roberts-Gevalt and their immersion in Appalachian music and ancient folk ballads, is for many, what makes Anna & Elizabeth so appealing.

Islanders are in for a treat next week as the American duo will be performing at Quay Arts (Friday 4th May).

Having spoken to friends who have seen Anna & Elizabeth play live, their show promises to be like no other.

Through their immersive creative process and bold interpretations, Anna & Elizabeth’s visionary partnership pioneers new ways of presenting old songs and stories to modern audiences.

Support from Benjamin Lazar Davis

If that alone wasn’t enough to whet your musical appetite, Anna & Elizabeth will be supported by New York City–born American multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, Benjamin Lazar Davis.

He co-produced Anna & Elizabeth’s latest album and will be performing magic with his Moog and Mellotron.

Book now

Let’s pack the theatre full with Islanders to welcome these visitors from America.

Tickets are £14.50 each. Book now via the Quay Arts Website.

Find out more about Anna & Elizabeth on their Website.