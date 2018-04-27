Anna & Elizabeth bring Appalachian music, Moogs and Mellotrons to Quay Arts

Let’s pack the theatre full with Islanders to welcome these very special visitors from the USA.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

anna and elizabeth

The powerful and very distinct voices of Elizabeth LaPrelle and Anna Roberts-Gevalt and their immersion in Appalachian music and ancient folk ballads, is for many, what makes Anna & Elizabeth so appealing.

Islanders are in for a treat next week as the American duo will be performing at Quay Arts (Friday 4th May).

Having spoken to friends who have seen Anna & Elizabeth play live, their show promises to be like no other.

Through their immersive creative process and bold interpretations, Anna & Elizabeth’s visionary partnership pioneers new ways of presenting old songs and stories to modern audiences.

Support from Benjamin Lazar Davis
If that alone wasn’t enough to whet your musical appetite, Anna & Elizabeth will be supported by New York City–born American multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, Benjamin Lazar Davis.

He co-produced Anna & Elizabeth’s latest album and will be performing magic with his Moog and Mellotron.

Book now
Let’s pack the theatre full with Islanders to welcome these visitors from America.

Tickets are £14.50 each. Book now via the Quay Arts Website.

Find out more about Anna & Elizabeth on their Website.

Friday, 27th April, 2018 11:29am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kH1

Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Music, Newport, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*