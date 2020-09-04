Another £1,000 donation made to Ventnor Community Foodbank by local resident

Tony from the Ventnor Community Foodbank shares this latest news. Ed

The Ventnor Community Foodbank has just received a second donation by cheque of £1,000 – enclosed with the lovely note above.

Thanks to the donor for his amazing generosity – and to all the amazing individuals and organisations that have helped support our project – including Ventnor Sloggers and Unison IoW Local Govt. Branch.

Food donations needed

We are short of tea, tinned spaghetti, tinned potatoes, sponge puddings and tinned fruit.

Donation points are in Tesco’s, Boots, Wendy’s and Carnaby Tea Rooms – all in Ventnor High Street and The Hub at St Catherine’s Church.

Where and when

We are open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to Noon at the Baptist Church in Pier Street, Ventnor.

All are welcome and no vouchers are required.

For more information please contact – Suzie Metcalfe on 07879270929 or [email protected]