Another chance to help shape future Arts development on the Isle of Wight

Many of you will know Georgia Newman as the Visual Arts Manager for Quay Arts in Newport, but she is also an independent Creative Producer and Curator on the Isle of Wight.

Georgia has recently been gathering information from Isle of Wight Artists and Creatives to find out what they feel they need in order to help sustain their creative practice.

Artist survey

Just over a year ago Georgia created an artist survey, designed to find out how best to provide and tailor-make an Artist Development Programme to support those living and working on the IW the Arts and Creative Industries.

Since the start of the pandemic, much of the development for the Programme has halted, so a new survey has been created with support from the Quay Arts Culture Recovery Fund to find out the impact the last year has had on creative practitioners living and working on the IW and how we, as an arts community, can restart a creative programme for Island Artists and Creative Practitioners.

Take the Survey

The survey consists of only ten questions, taking approx. five minutes to complete.

Your feedback is vital to taking this research to the next phase in sourcing funding to making an Artist Development Programme become a reality.

So please share this link with other arts practitioners on the Island before it closes on 29th March 2021 and together we can make a better future for Arts development on the Island! Visit the Website to take the survey.

Join the Virtual Consultation

Chaired by Creative Producers Georgia Newman and Abi Wheeler on Wednesday 31st March at 7.30pm via Zoom.

What do you think we need? More studio space? Platforms and opportunities to showcase work? Mentoring? Digital engagement? Peer to peer review? Whatever it might be, we need to know in order to readdress the needs and demands of Artists and Creatives and take action, to create a more vibrant and sustainable creative economy on the IW.

To take part in the Virtual Zoom Consultation, email [email protected] to register your interest by 29th March 2021. Or visit the Website to complete the survey online.

Please note this Zoom event will be recorded.

News shared by Georgia, in her own words, Ed