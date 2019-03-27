Help shape future Arts development on the Isle of Wight by taking this survey

You may know Georgia Newman as Visual Arts Manager for Quay Arts Centre in Newport, but she’s also a freelance Creative Producer and Curator on the Isle of Wight.



She’s recently been gathering information from Isle of Wight Artists to find out what they feel they need in order to help sustain their creative practice.



Artist Development Programme

Georgia has created an Artist Survey, designed to find out how best to provide and tailor-make an Artist Development Programme to support those living on the IW working in the Arts.

If you’re an emerging artist, mid-career, or established, she’d love to hear from you!

Take the Survey

The Artist Survey consists of only ten questions and your feedback is vital to taking this research to the next phase, so please share this link with other arts practitioners on the Island.

Make sure you take the survey before it closed on Sunday 7th April.