Another chance to see HMS Queen Elizabeth as she unexpectedly returns to Portsmouth

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will depart the naval base on Sunday for deployment to the Indo-Pacific region

Helicopter on aircraft carrier

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has been forced to return to Portsmouth’s Naval base in an unscheduled stop ahead of the bad weather conditions in the coming days.

HMS Queen Elizabeth only recently left Portsmouth to travel up to Scotland and take part in an exercise off the coast, Exercise Strike Warrior, where she met ships from the USA, Denmark, Norway and France.

Return to base
A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said the vessel would return to Portsmouth Naval Base to complete final preparations prior to the start of her first operational deployment.

There is not thought to be any personnel or mechanical issues and all will remain on board to avoid the risk of Covid-19 when in Portsmouth.

Travelling with friends
When she departs the port on Sunday, HMS Queen Elizabeth will be accompanied by a submarine, six Royal Navy ships, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

Not to mention the eight RAF and ten US Marine Corps F35B stealth fighter jets on board.

VentnorLad
As the presence of a submarine has been announced, we can be reasonably confident that it’s not one of the secretive Vanguard Class of vessels that carries the UK’s immoral nuclear WMD. That isn’t cause to be comfortable though as the Astute and Trafalgar Class attack submarines are nuclear powered even though not carrying the nuclear WMD. A nuclear reactor bobbing around in the Solent is not… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
20, May 2021 12:11 pm
