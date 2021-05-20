Another chance to see HMS Queen Elizabeth as she unexpectedly returns to Portsmouth

The Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has been forced to return to Portsmouth’s Naval base in an unscheduled stop ahead of the bad weather conditions in the coming days.

HMS Queen Elizabeth only recently left Portsmouth to travel up to Scotland and take part in an exercise off the coast, Exercise Strike Warrior, where she met ships from the USA, Denmark, Norway and France.

Return to base

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said the vessel would return to Portsmouth Naval Base to complete final preparations prior to the start of her first operational deployment.

There is not thought to be any personnel or mechanical issues and all will remain on board to avoid the risk of Covid-19 when in Portsmouth.

Travelling with friends

When she departs the port on Sunday, HMS Queen Elizabeth will be accompanied by a submarine, six Royal Navy ships, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.

Not to mention the eight RAF and ten US Marine Corps F35B stealth fighter jets on board.

Follow on Twitter

If you’re interested in hearing more or seeing photos from HMS QE check their Twitter feed. It has lots of great shots of the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier.

It includes videos like this one below of the Lightning Jet landing on the carrier

Source: Evening Standard

Image: © Royal Navy