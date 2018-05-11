Another East Cowes business closes ‘due to the floating bridge’

Following the closure of Valu4U last month another business in East Cowes is citing the unreliability of the Cowes floating bridge as the cause for his business having to close.

The Hungry Pit Stop is closing tomorrow, Saturday, 12 May, 2018.

Owner: Lost “almost all of my Cowes customers”

Gary Hook, owner of the Hungry Pit Stop, said,

“The floating bridge is cutting East Cowes off from our business customers. I was doing well and made a good profit the first year, and then I lost almost all of my Cowes customers this last year. I know because I know my customers by name.”

Inconsistency in frequency

The floating bridge’s inconsistency in frequency and reliable operation among other issues was cited as the cause of why business customers aren’t bothering with the bridge.

Additional damage was caused when the floating bridge was out of service for months; several businesses have said they lost client contracts for regular purchases.

