Anti-fracking campaign group puts out call for artists and creatives

Frack Free Isle of Wight (FFIOW) is a local campaign group that is opposed to the establishment of new Oil and Gas sites on the Isle of Wight.

FFIOW is launching an appeal for original artwork to be submitted by those who would like to express concerns regarding the potential effects on the Island’s landscape, wildlife, water supplies, agriculture, tourism plus of course climate change and the wider environment.

How it will be used

Artwork submitted could be used on tee shirts, banners, placards as well as on social media platforms and other digital and conventional media.

Details of the appeal can be found by visiting the Frack Free Isle of Wight Website.

A great opportunity to get involved

A spokesperson for FFIOW said

“We know that the Island has a real pool of artistic talent and that many people care passionately for the landscape and wildlife of the Island. “This is a great opportunity, particularly for local artists to get involved with protecting the Island’s environment, whilst also having the opportunity to showcase their work to a wide and diverse audience. “Open to all ages and all styles of art we are hoping to get some real community engagement and look forward to seeing inspiring artwork that will help energise and engage people from all walks of life.”

Planning applications imminent

They added

“In November last year UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG) announced that they intend to submit planning applications early in 2020 for exploratory drilling operations at two rural locations on the Isle of Wight. “UKOG held a public engagement meeting in Newport on the 16th December to explain their plans for the sites at Arreton and Godshill.”

FFIOW went on to say,

“After almost four years of inaction it seems that 2020 will likely be the year for, what we believe, this threat to our environment will materialise. It is vitally important that all Islanders are aware of the long-term implications of this type of activity and how they can engage with the planning process to make their feelings known.”

Public meeting – all welcome

FFIOW is holding Public Information Meetings at the Arreton Village Hall on Sunday 9th February.

There will be two sessions where people can learn about what is planned, the impacts that this could have and give feedback if they attended the UKOG meeting in December.

Doors open for the first session at midday and again at 2pm for a repeat session – the format of both sessions will be the same, having two time slots gives interested parties more flexibility to fit in with other weekend commitments.

News shared by Frack Free Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Kobu Agency under CC BY 2.0