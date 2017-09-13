Antiques Roadshow heads to the Isle of Wight – Dig out your treasures

Karen shares details of the upcoming Antiques Roadshow event. Ed

Wightlink is supporting the BBC’s ever-popular Antiques Roadshow at Osborne, Isle of Wight in the programme’s 40th anniversary year.

Many of Britain’s leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand on Thursday 14 September 2017 to offer free advice and valuations to Islanders and mainlanders.

All invited

Everyone is invited to raid their attics and bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car boot sale bargains for inspection by the experts, taking advantage of discounted travel from Portsmouth and Lymington.

Customers travelling with Wightlink with their cars and/or motorbikes can enjoy 20% off the price of day trips and overnight stays from 13-15 September 2017.

Delighted to support Antiques Roadshow

Business Development Director Clive Tilley said,

“We at Wightlink are delighted to support Antiques Roadshow with special discounts and we can’t wait to find out what fans of the show will bring along. “Our crews will be on the lookout for customers carrying unusual items across the Solent.”

Dig out your treasures and come along

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce, who marks her tenth year presenting the programme, says:

“The best part of working on Antiques Roadshow is that we never know who or what is going to turn up on the day. If you are a fan of Antiques Roadshow, curious to see behind the scenes, or just fancy a day out, I would urge you to dig out your treasures and come along – we’d love to see you!”

Antiques Roadshow Executive Editor, Simon Shaw adds:

“We are looking forward to visiting Queen Victoria’s magnificent Island home. It’s the first time we have held a Roadshow at Osborne, and our experts are excited about what may come to light on the day.”

Where and when

The doors open at 9:30 and close at 16:30. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

For parking arrangements at the venue, see the Antiques Roadshow Website.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but if they have an item with a particularly unusual story attached, or perhaps an interesting collection, or large items of furniture, they can let the team know in advance via the Share Your Story link on the Website or email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk

Location map

View the location of this story.