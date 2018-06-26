Appeal for witnesses to assault at Isle of Wight Festival

Were you Isle of Wight Festivalon Sunday night?

You may have seen an assault in the bar area near to the main stage while the Manic Street Preachers were on, around 8-9pm.

A 24 year-old man was treated for an injury to his ear and one man who was described as: white, aged in his late teens or early twenties, with dark hair and an unshaven face, was removed from the site by the security teams.

If you know him or saw what happened please call 101 quoting 44180236786

Appeal by the police in their own words. Ed

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0

