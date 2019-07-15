Police appeal for witnesses to early evening assault in East Cowes

Police have issued an appeal on Twitter for witnesses to an assault.

They explain there was an assault in Adelaide Grove, East Cowes between 7pm-8pm last Thursday (11th July).

Police say they know that people saw the incident, and would like to hear from them.

A 55 year-old man from Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of wounding or ‘inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent’.

Please call police on 101 using reference number 4419024204 if you can help.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0