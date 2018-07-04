Appeal set up for Gurnard family who lost home and dog to fire

A Go Fund Me appeal has been set up and is gathering pace following the family who lost their home in the house fire in Gurnard on Monday afternoon.

The family’s home was entirely destroyed in the fire, which fire crews from Newport, East Cowes and Ryde spent several hours fighting. Sadly they also lost one of their pet dogs to the fire.

Appeal set up to help family

Antony Pass has set up the Go Fund Me appeal to help the family in the short term. His appeal reads:

Gurnard family in need of our community help and support, who have lost everything in a fire, where the family home which was passed down through four generations has been destroyed. With the fire claiming the entire home, sentimental belongings, a two year olds room with beloved toys and comforters plus one of the families dog. We are hoping to help this family with any donations or by simply spreading the message.

How to support

At time of publishing £1,387 had been donated. If you wish to help head over to the Go Fund Me Page.