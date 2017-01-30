Appeal to find missing foster dog from Croatia

OnTheWight reader, Zoe, has beein touch with an appeal to readers.
She says,
“My foster dog has run off from the Brading area. She is so petrified of humans, as she was brought over from Croatia!
“She is tan in colour and very skinny.
At 2am this morning she ran towards The Mall in Brading.”
If you have seen Zoe’s dog, please call her on 07477 802 884.
Monday, 30th January, 2017 9:29am
By Sally Perry
Shirlmj
30.Jan.2017 11:29am
Taken from Lost Pets IOW on fb
Have just got in from walking and I stopped several times as I thought I could hear a dog barking that sounded distressed. It was coming from Whitecliff bay side of Culver downs.
Sally Perry
30.Jan.2017 11:37am
Thanks Shirl, I’ve let Zoe know.