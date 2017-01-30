Appeal to find missing foster dog from Croatia

Have you seen this missing foster dog? She escaped at 2am this morning and was last seen running towards The Mall in Brading. She’s apparently very frightened of humans.

missing foster dog

OnTheWight reader, Zoe, has beein touch with an appeal to readers.

She says,

“My foster dog has run off from the Brading area. She is so petrified of humans, as she was brought over from Croatia!

“She is tan in colour and very skinny.

At 2am this morning she ran towards The Mall in Brading.”

If you have seen Zoe’s dog, please call her on 07477 802 884.

Monday, 30th January, 2017 9:29am

  1. Shirlmj


    30.Jan.2017 11:29am

    Taken from Lost Pets IOW on fb
    Have just got in from walking and I stopped several times as I thought I could hear a dog barking that sounded distressed. It was coming from Whitecliff bay side of Culver downs.

