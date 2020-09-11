Applications open for CLA and Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society rural awards

The CLA and the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society (RIWAS) are today relaunching their annual awards celebrating rural life on the Island.

The awards, which are accepting nominations for a strictly limited period, are normally presented at the Royal Isle of Wight County Show each summer. But with the 2020 show called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they have now been relaunched and will be presented later this year.

To nominate by 16th October download a form from the CLA or RIWAS websites, or call the CLA on 01264 313 434.



Demonstrate success and achievement

The awards honour those who demonstrate success and achievement from all parts of the rural economy, with winners receiving an Island-shaped wooden trophy, rosette and certificate.

To enter, businesses, individuals and organisations can nominate themselves, or be nominated by others.

The categories in the Isle of Wight Rural Awards 2020 are:

Wight Marque Food Business of the Year

Rural Tourism Business of the Year

Small Countryside Business of the Year (up to five employees)

Countryside Business of the Year (six or more employees)

An overall winner from the above four categories, receiving the Isle of Wight Rural Business of the Year award

Lifetime Achievement (to be chosen by the judges)

Rural Young Person of the Year (aged 26 and under).

Nominations windows is only open for a short period

The panel of judges is made up of CLA Isle of Wight Senior Adviser Cindy Betley, RIWAS’ Danny Horne and independent Chairman Robert Lovegrove.



Cindy Betley said:

“We are delighted to relaunch these awards as they celebrate the Island’s vibrant rural economy. But please hurry – the nominations windows is only open for a short period.”

Groves: A great way to celebrate qualities of Island’s rural economy

David Groves, Chairman of RIWAS, said:

“Building on last year’s competition we are delighted it will be possible to hold this year’s awards and we would encourage all rural businesses to enter. “They are a great way to celebrate the qualities of the Island’s rural economy.”

To nominate please download by form by clicking here.

News shared by Michael on behalf of CLA. Ed