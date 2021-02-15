Apply now for a postal vote for this year’s Isle of Wight council and local elections

On Thursday 6th May 2021, Islanders will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at the Isle of Wight Council, town, parish and community council and police and crime commissioner elections.

If you’re thinking about voting by post, you can apply to do this now.

Claire Shand, electoral registration officer at the Isle of Wight Council, said,

“The elections will take place at a time when Covid-19 continues to present risks to public health. Depending on the infection rate, measures taken to control the spread of the virus may change as we approach May. “We are working hard to ensure polling stations will be safe places to vote, but you can choose to apply to vote by post or by proxy instead. If you are thinking about applying for a postal vote, then please do so as early as possible. “As preparations continue for the local elections, we remain in close contact with the Electoral Commission, the wider electoral community and public health authorities to ensure you can stay safe when casting your vote in May.”

How to vote

To vote in the elections – either at a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf as your proxy – you must first be registered to vote, which can be done online in just five minutes.

To then apply to vote by post you need to download, print and fill out a postal vote application form. Once you have completed the form and signed it, you need to send it to Electoral Services, County Hall, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD.

To request a postal vote application form e-mail [email protected] or call (01983) 823380.

Don’t miss the deadline

The deadline to apply for a postal vote and cancel or make changes to a current postal or proxy vote at this election is 5pm on 20th April 2021.

Any residents who have any questions can contact the Isle of Wight Council electoral registration team at or via [email protected]

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh