Multi-million pound East Cowes Development set for approval

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council says plans for a monumental regeneration of East Cowes are set to be approved.

Not to be confused with the recently-won appeal by Red Funnel to expand their terminal, this multi-million pound development – Victoria Quay – will bring with it 53 homes, a 400-berth marina, restaurants, bars and more.

The site for the development includes the iconic Columbine Building (that’s the one with Union Flag painted on its doors), the former Classic Boat Museum on Albany Road, land on Maresfield Gardens, as well as the barracks, guardhouse and pump house.

IWC: “Waiting for agreement to be signed”

Last week, an Isle of Wight council (IWC) spokesperson told the County Press,

“We are waiting for the agreement, which covers conditions attached to the approval, to be signed.”

However, for some reason the IWC press office is suddenly shy of providing a comment to OnTheWight, claiming,

“I have spoken with planning and as approval has yet to be given, it would not be appropriate to comment until approval is granted.”

What to expect

If you haven’t seen the plans before, the images below will give you an idea of what to expect.

Source: County Press,22 September 107 Page 4

Image: © Victoria Quay, VQEL, Conran and Partners

