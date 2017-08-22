Red Funnel wins appeal for ferry terminal expansion plan

Isle of Wight ferry company Red Funnel have been given approval for their controversial planning application to extend their terminal in East Cowes.

The application was rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee in April 2016 and an appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate earlier this year.

The decision (dated Monday 21st August) by the Planning Inspectorate to approve the application is detailed below.

Red Funnel: Delighted by decision

A statement on behalf of Red Funnel reads,

“Red Funnel, the cross-Solent ferry operator is delighted to confirm that its appeal to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate has been determined in the Company’s favour. “Red Funnel appealed the decision by the Isle of Wight Council Planning Committee to reject its original plans for a new East Cowes terminal in April 2016, despite the scheme being recommended for approval by the Council’s planning officers. “The decision by the Planning Inspectorate, which follows a public inquiry held on the Isle of Wight this summer, means Red Funnel now has the approval it needs to build a 21st century ferry terminal which will facilitate growth in the Island’s economy for decades to come as well as resolving the traffic congestion in East Cowes and facilitating the regeneration of the town centre. “More details about the new terminal layout and timeline will be published in late September.”

The decision

Full detail about the decision can be found below.







Appeal Decision 3157690 (PDF)



Appeal Decision 3157690 (Text)



