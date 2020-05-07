Are there more Islanders out and about after Contact Tracing App launch? Some say so

Concerns have been raised that on the first day of Contact Tracing App being on general release on the Isle of Wight that more people seem to be out and about.

People OnTheWight has spoken to today (Thursday) say they have noticed far more people out on the streets.

Brodie: “Fairlee Rd more than twice as busy”

In an email to the Isle of Wight council and police, Geoff Brodie, Councillor for Newport East, said that whilst on errands for others this morning, Fairlee Road was more than twice as busy as it has been during the Coronavirus lock down.

He has asked the leader of the council, Dave Stewart, whether the council has any plans in place to “correct some residents of the notion that the App somehow makes them safe from the Coronavirus”

Not an “electronic vaccine”

Earlier this week Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said the App was “not an electronic vaccine” and social distancing rules had not changed.

The introduction of the App does not constitute an easing of lock down measures.

Seely: “Nearly 30,000 downloads”

Bob Seely added today,

“Within the first hour of letters arriving this morning, nearly 30,000 people had downloaded the app.”

It’s worth considering that with so many people around the country and worldwide interested in the App, it’s quite possible that many outside the Isle of Wight are also likely to be downloading it. We asked the MP’s office for a geographical split of those figures.

We were told they didn’t have a breakdown.