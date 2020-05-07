Are there more Islanders out and about after Contact Tracing App launch? Some say so

On the day the much-spoken-about Contact Tracing App launches on the Isle of Wight, OnTheWight are told of more traffic and people out and about. What’s your experience?

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

Stay at home message from UK Government

Concerns have been raised that on the first day of Contact Tracing App being on general release on the Isle of Wight that more people seem to be out and about.

People OnTheWight has spoken to today (Thursday) say they have noticed far more people out on the streets.

Brodie: “Fairlee Rd more than twice as busy”
In an email to the Isle of Wight council and police, Geoff Brodie, Councillor for Newport East, said that whilst on errands for others this morning, Fairlee Road was more than twice as busy as it has been during the Coronavirus lock down.

He has asked the leader of the council, Dave Stewart, whether the council has any plans in place to “correct some residents of the notion that the App somehow makes them safe from the Coronavirus”

Not an “electronic vaccine”
Earlier this week Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, said the App was “not an electronic vaccine” and social distancing rules had not changed.

The introduction of the App does not constitute an easing of lock down measures.

Seely: “Nearly 30,000 downloads”
Bob Seely added today,

“Within the first hour of letters arriving this morning, nearly 30,000 people had downloaded the app.”

It’s worth considering that with so many people around the country and worldwide interested in the App, it’s quite possible that many outside the Isle of Wight are also likely to be downloading it. We asked the MP’s office for a geographical split of those figures.

We were told they didn’t have a breakdown.

Thursday, 7th May, 2020 3:41pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nEo

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Are there more Islanders out and about after Contact Tracing App launch? Some say so"

newest oldest most voted
peterj
I posted this on another article, but more relevant here:- This app, along with the easing of lockdown rhetoric from the Gov appears to have had a palpable effect on people’s behaviour down here. During the week I’ve noticed more and more people either completely ignoring or being very lax with the social distancing whilst shopping and in (Ryde) town. It was particularly bad today in Co-op… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
7, May 2020 4:29 pm
alisonjane
There certainly seems more traffic through Sandown. I hope people don’t think that having an app on their phone makes them in any way immune to catching, spreading or dying from this virus…because it won’t. Much talk in the media about lifting some restrictions on Monday too. Why? The purpose of this app is to track + trace this virus through the movement of residents on the… Read more »
Vote Up2-1Vote Down
7, May 2020 4:20 pm
ndb53

I cycled from near Ryde At 10:30am this morning. I went to M&S Newport to get some Special food requested by a friend, alone in total isolation because she has cancer. I thought it was quieter both on the roads and at M&S than it has been on previous weeks.

Vote Up00Vote Down
7, May 2020 5:00 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

I’m not sure what OTW is asking here? Presumably we would not know whether more people were out unless we ourselves have been out, and I would hope OTW are not requesting people do that? If there are more people, it may have more to do with banner headlines about the alleged immiment end of the lockdown rather than the app…?

Vote Up3-4Vote Down
7, May 2020 4:22 pm
Sally Perry

Of course we are not asking people to go out – it is a question to those that are already out, key workers, those doing essential shopping etc.

Vote Up40Vote Down
7, May 2020 4:33 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Ah, thanks for clarifying that the question was not directed at all of us….

Vote Up0-1Vote Down
7, May 2020 4:48 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...