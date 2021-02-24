Are your kids taking part in the Easter Card Design competition?

All Island schools have been informed that the local district of the National Education Union is running an Easter Card design competition for school children and have details of how to enter.

The theme:

“What are we most looking forward to after Covid-19 concerns have been lifted?”

Three categories

There are three categories – primary, secondary and special school – each with a winner and two runners up. Each will receive an Easter egg and a gift voucher.

They will also receive a set of printed cards with their winning design to send to their friends and family ready for Easter.

The deadline is Friday, 12th March.

Shreeve: Now time to express our hopes and aspirations

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union, said,

“The virus has put our lives on hold for such a long time and sedentary online learning has dominated pupil’s lives. It is now time to express our hopes and aspirations – however big or small. “Art and creativity have long been used to promote psychological health. It has the ability to instil calmness, while facilitating the processing of thoughts and emotions. “Young people, who enjoy being creative, have greater confidence in their ability to produce quality work and have an outlet for their feelings. Of immense benefit, as we move away from lockdown and life cautiously returns to normal. “Apart from that, we trust it will be fun!”

News shared by Peter on behalf of the Isle of Wight branch of the National Education Union. Ed

Image: Sebastian Staines under CC BY 2.0