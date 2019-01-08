‘Art and Identity’ portrait exhibition of ‘outstanding quality’ ends cultural project

Hannah shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Art and Identity is the final exhibition created as part of Independent Arts Time & Tide project funded by Arts Council England, and displayed at Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

Time & Tide has paired local history and the arts to bring opportunities for older people to engage with cultural pursuits. Art and Identity was the first foray into portraiture for the artists, many of whom had not even picked up a digital camera before being involved in Time & Tide.

Mentored by Julian Winslow

The portraits were produced by older people, at workshops run by Independent Arts in Southern Housing Group schemes. The work is inspired by discussing the themes of art and identity and learning about Julia Margaret Cameron’s pioneering work in photography.

Local visual artist Julian Winslow mentored the photographers to produce this fantastic body of work.

Griffiths: Outstanding quality of work

Project Manager Hannah Griffiths,

“Art and Identity has been a fitting end to Time & Tide, as our artists were given the opportunity to reflect on themselves and how this year long project has brought a change in them. “The quality of work produced by our older artists has been outstanding. Seeing their confidence grow with every workshop has been wonderful and for many of our artists Time & Tide has been a life changing experience. “It has been an honour for Independent arts to give them this opportunity.”

Private view

A Private view will be held on Friday 11th January 6-8pm and Saturday 12th January 2-4pm (older artists will be in attendance).

Art and Identity will run from 14th January until 17th February 2019 at Dimbola Museum and Gallery, Terrace Lane Freshwater.

Open daily 10am – 4pm (except Mondays). Free Entry to the exhibition from 13th – 20th January.