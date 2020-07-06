Art exhibition at St Mary’s Hospital is the latest addition to Operation Geranium

During the Covid-19 Global Healthcare Crisis Art Exhibitions around the world have been closed to the public.

Galleries, their staff, the Artists, and local communities have been placed under lockdown to protect local health care providers from being overwhelmed by infections.

One Art Gallery space has re-opened on the Isle of Wight with a brand new exhibition of artworks collected by local Health Care Hospital worker, Steve Double (pictured).

Operation Geranium

The Exhibition coincides with the launch this year of Operation Geranium, which saw local community interest company – Care In The Garden – combining with Age UK staff and volunteers to deliver pots of geraniums to isolated and vulnerable elderly Island residents.

Well received

Isle of Wight NHS Staff have reacted positively to the changing array of contemporary artworks displayed along the corridor adjacent to the Full Circle Staff Canteen.

Many of the Island’s Art Creatives have featured alongside internationally acclaimed artists, illustrators and designers to create a vibrant and inspiring place an oasis of calm and reflection at the centre of our NHS.

Latest exhibition

The current exhibition is scheduled to be on display for people visiting the hospital until the end of July.

Artworks on Display include works by My Dog Sighs who projected large illuminated images onto the Clifton Suspension Bridge and Isle of Wight artist, Tony Trowbridge, who recently painted a shipping container destined to travel to Africa’s Ivory Coast to become the Art Centre in a local school.

It also features Nick Dwyer, whose art has been used to promote beers from his Beavertown Brewery in London’s Tottenham Hale, where his weekly comedy club at the virtual pub The Covid Arms has raised money for Foodbanks.

Postcards connecting families

Some artwork has been created from photographs of the Island’s older folks warmly receiving geraniums delivered to their doorsteps, and with the support of WightAid, the plan is to feature those in a range of free postcards helping people re-connect with family friends and visitors who have not been able to visit.

