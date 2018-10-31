Artificial Intelligence on show at Isle of Wight Council Conference

The council’s regeneration team share this latest news. Ed

Artificial Intelligence on the Isle of Wight is the theme of the next Digital Island conference organised by the Isle of Wight Council.

Continuing the digital journey that started last year, experts from across the country will be gathering alongside Island business and technology leaders to discuss how the emerging field of artificial intelligence can drive forward Island industry and services.

Launching the event at Cowes Yacht Haven on 15 November will be national expert Adrian Hopgood, Professor of Intelligent Systems and Director of Future & Emerging Technologies at the University of Portsmouth.

Stewart: “We want to harness the power of artificial intelligence”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“This is another major event that supports this council’s commitment to the digital economy and small technology businesses. “We want to harness the power of artificial intelligence, to make island business competitive across the world. “This event will give Island firms the chance to meet national partners and really show them what a great place the Isle of Wight is for digital business.”

Real life examples

In a first for the Island, a team from Barclays Eagle labs will be organising an ‘Ai Frenzy’ presentation showing ways that Barclays is supporting the use of artificial intelligence across the country.

Modernising the care industry is an area where artificial intelligence work is rapidly advancing, and the Isle of Wight could be at the forefront of this developing area of business as well.

The community benefits of artificial intelligence will be explored through IBM’s Watson Care initiative, with a focus on health, social care and well-being benefits.

Skill-up

The Institute of Coding will offer a session on skilling the Island for its digital future, aiming particularly at young people wanting to enter the technology industry.

The conference is free to attend, but limited places are available, and delegates should register in advance.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council