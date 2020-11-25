This is the easy way to support Isle of Wight independent shops this Christmas

Readers will remember that back at the beginning of the first UK lockdown, a new Website was launched to help those living on the Isle of Wight find businesses that would deliver goods to their homes – Goods of all sorts and free to use.

Eight months later and the A to Z to Me Website is still going strong and has blossomed into a fantastic directory packed full of local independent businesses offering deliveries to your door.

Support our Independent businesses this Christmas

As as been widely reported in the national media, large chains and supermarkets have boomed during the pandemic, but also have the benefit of national marketing and resilient finances to get them through the hard times.

Small Island businesses, many of whom stepped up to the mark at the start of lockdown to support Islanders who were stuck in their homes, now need our help so they can weather the Covid-19 storm.

Avoid ordering Christmas from an Amazon warehouse

With the festive season almost upon us many local traders are facing a grim Christmas, but we mustn’t forget that they’re still there for us.

Now is your chance to avoid the temptation of ordering Christmas from an Amazon warehouse and instead, reach out to local Island businesses for all your Christmas needs.

‘Don’t panic, shop local’

Although the main thrust of the A to Z to Me Website is food-related (both groceries and takeaways), this free service now covers a wider range of suppliers, including gifts, flowers, gardening supplies, alcohol, bike repairs – basically anything that can come to your house.

The message for Christmas 2020 on the Isle of Wight is ‘don’t panic, shop local’.

Easy to use

If you’re a customer need deliveries to your doorstep, then you can use A to Z to Me to quickly show all the suppliers who deliver to your town.

Many suppliers will be happy to travel across the Island for deliveries. A quick jump around the Website, for example, reveals there are 116 suppliers who deliver to Newport, 111 delivering to Ventnor, or 108 to Freshwater.

Sign up today

The team behind A to Z to Me would love more traders to sign up – so if you deliver to the doorstep on the Island, or provide takeaway or kerbside pick-up, then you should be on A to Z to Me.

It’s completely free of charge for you to be included and doesn’t take long to get on board.

Social media promotion

As well as being listed on the A to Z to Me Website, suppliers will also be promoted across social media via:

Something missing?

If you notice that there’s a business you know that delivers, but is not listed, do please urge them to add themselves to A to Z to Me.

Made on the Island, by Islanders, for Islanders

All made on the Island (design, programming, marketing, social media) by HomePage Media with some great support from Matt and Cat’s Isle of Wight Eating Out Guide, News OnTheWight and Sunshine Recruitment.

