Attack by London teens on Islanders leads to urgent police appeal

Did you see the incident on Tuesday night around 7pm? Police have arrested six teenagers from London and holding them in custody.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

hampshire police car at night

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Cowes.

The incident happened at some time between 7pm and 7.10pm on Tuesday, 20 August.

The victims, three teenage boys, were on Cross Street, Cowes when they were approached by another group of teenage boys.

Theft and assault
Mobile phones were stolen from two of the victims and one of them was assaulted suffering minor injuries.  The third teenager was also assaulted.

The offenders then made off in the direction Shooters Hill.

Detective Constable Julia Parker, said:

“We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Cross Street area of Cowes at the time of the incident to get in touch with us.  Did you witness what happened? 

“We still need to speak to the teenager who was assaulted during this incident who left the scene before we arrived.  If this was you, or you think you know who he is, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Six boys from London arrested
Six boys, two aged 14 and four aged 16, all from London, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190295958.

Image: EDDIE under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 21st August, 2019 11:18am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n8z

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Attack by London teens on Islanders leads to urgent police appeal"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
johnr

Should all be on CCTV, camera at end of Cross St, several in the High Street and by the Bus Terminal.
Oh sorry no one is watching it!

Vote Up00Vote Down
21, August 2019 1:16 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*