Attack by London teens on Islanders leads to urgent police appeal

Officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Cowes.

The incident happened at some time between 7pm and 7.10pm on Tuesday, 20 August.

The victims, three teenage boys, were on Cross Street, Cowes when they were approached by another group of teenage boys.

Theft and assault

Mobile phones were stolen from two of the victims and one of them was assaulted suffering minor injuries. The third teenager was also assaulted.

The offenders then made off in the direction Shooters Hill.

Detective Constable Julia Parker, said:

“We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Cross Street area of Cowes at the time of the incident to get in touch with us. Did you witness what happened? “We still need to speak to the teenager who was assaulted during this incident who left the scene before we arrived. If this was you, or you think you know who he is, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Six boys from London arrested

Six boys, two aged 14 and four aged 16, all from London, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190295958.

