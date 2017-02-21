Awards for Isle of Wight schools who encourage sustainable school run

The council share this latest news. Ed
A number of primary schools across the Island have received a well-deserved award for encouraging sustainable travel to and from school.
The latest schools to receive the Sustrans bronze award are: Greenmount, Ryde; Binstead; Nine Acres and Newport C of E, Newport; and St Helens. In order to achieve an award, schools undertake a range of activities such as scooting skills and cycle safety training, aimed at educating and inspiring children to cycle or walk to and from school.
Cowes Primary School
The award is part of the Sustrans School Mark, a scheme delivered by Sustrans, the UK charity helping people to travel sustainably, in partnership with Island schools. It is one of 11 projects being supported by the Isle of Wight Council through its current Sustainable Travel Transition Year programme, using external funding secured competitively from the Department for Transport.
Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward, said:
“Well done to the schools involved, on achieving their bronze awards and I’m delighted that the schoolchildren and teachers involved have been recognised for their commitment.
“I hope that their achievements encourage more schoolchildren, parents and teachers to walk or cycle to school.”
Nine Acres Primary School
Delivery coordinator for Sustrans South, Clare Dowling, said:
“The school run is a major source of congestion during the morning peak with as many as one in four cars on the road taking children to school.
“Increasing levels of active travel offers a solution to this challenge and our officers play a big part in inspiring increases in walking, cycling and scooting safely within the schools they are working with. For example, the number of young people cycling at least once a week to and from Newport C of E primary school doubled during 15/16, from 14.0 per cent to 28.5 per cent, since the sustainable travel project began last year.”
Binstead Primary School
A range of activities have been undertaken within the schools to achieve their award. For example, Nine Acres Primary School undertook a programme of scooter skills; a bike to school week; a Dr Bike repair station and counted scooters and bikes brought to school.
Head teacher, Beth Dyer said:
“It’s an amazing achievement to celebrate the success of the Nine Acres community’s commitment to active travel. We have learnt so much and through doing this we have created a more sustainable model. The active crew are closely looking at our next steps to silver!”
‘Whizzing Wheels Week’
Newport C of E Primary School had a ‘Whizzing Wheels Week’, Bikeability training for Year 6, car-free days and also undertook a daily count of how many pupils travel to school by bike or scooter.
Head of School, Kirsty Wallace, said:
“We were delighted to welcome Tom Ransom from Sustrans to our school assembly, where he presented us with our Bronze Sustrans School Mark Award! All of our pupils, especially our active crew have worked tirelessly to achieve this award. We are very proud of the whole community!”
These new achievements follow previous Bronze School Mark Awards to the following primary schools: St Saviours, Totland Bay; Shalfleet; Cowes and Holy Cross RC, East Cowes.
Sustrans School Mark
In order to win an award, each school involved in the scheme must demonstrate they have undertaken a number of sustainable transport activities under organisation and policy; raising awareness; empowerment; action; and moving forward.
There are three levels awarded in the progressive scheme, gold, silver and bronze and each school must demonstrate the following to achieve each level:
- Bronze is awarded to a school that has worked to bring about some organisational, cultural and behavioural changes which help the school community choose to travel in more active and sustainable ways;
- Silver is awarded to a school that continues to demonstrate its commitment to promoting active and sustainable travel, but with much of the energy and resources coming from within the school and its community;
- Gold is awarded to a school that has demonstrated ongoing commitment to promoting active and sustainable travel over several years, which has led to significant and lasting organisational, cultural and behavioural changes.
m coakley
21.Feb.2017 11:19am
It is truly the wish of most parents that they could walk or accompany their children cycling or scooting to school.
Sadly for my neighbour and her two friends that is just a dream at the moment.
My neighbour is a teacher whose husband works on the mainland from early Monday morning until late Friday night. Her friends are both a single mums, one a widow.
The earliest they drop their children is 0800 at breakfast club and then all three travel to work for 08.30, one in Ryde, one in Newport and the other in Carisbrooke.
They have all tried to arrange for the six children ranging in ages from 2 to 6 to be escorted either walking, biking or scooting, including attempts to pay for childminders. The problem seems to be the age range of the children as some attend nursery, some preschool and the rest primary school.All three would prefer to be stay at home mums, but rents and mortgage make that impossible. One was told she could achieve that by giving up work and relying on state benefits, but she feels that it is better for her as a single parent and the children to be in work and support herself.
None have jobs where they could work from home. They seem to think they maybe missing a new approach as a number of mums and dads are able to take the “sustainable” option, which of course is envied by their children. They feel that maybe they have jobs which allow home working. As they are all in their late thirties they could not easily change jobs – all are the famous JAMs (just about managing)either because they could not afford the drop in salary or they could not get a job at all.
So for now they have no green option.