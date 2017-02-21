Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) are back in the news today, after a King’s Fund report urged that ‘social care’ (what’s this?) be made an urgent priority.

As reported in September last year, the STP proposes to integrate health services across the Isle of Wight and Hampshire, most likely resulting in Islanders having to travel to the mainland for many health services.

Some claim it will result in better health services for residents. Those opposed to the STP say it’s just another form of cuts to the NHS.

Massive funding gap

The STP sets how Hampshire and the Isle of Wight health bosses are actively forming an alliance to work together in the future to rationalise health provision across the area.

As reported by the BBC today, the area is looking at a funding gap of £577m in Health Services and £192m in Social Care by 2020-21 if nothing is done.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

The BBC report highlights some of the points raised previously through OnTheWight:

The plan says the whole system will be shifted towards prevention and self-care. The area plans to reduce activity in the acute sector, releasing the equivalent of 300 beds, reducing the size of its physical estate by 19% and estate costs by £24m. There is also a proposal for St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight to share out services with hospitals on the mainland. Some services might be repatriated to the Island, but there is concern about a greater number of patients having to be ferried to units in Southampton or Portsmouth.

What is social care?

Social care in England is defined as the provision of social work, personal care, protection or social support services to children or adults in need or at risk, or adults with needs arising from illness, disability, old age or poverty.

See The Kings Fund Reports on Sustainability and Transformation Plans.

Source: iNews

Image: EDDIE under CC BY 2.0