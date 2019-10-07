Badgers halt Isle of Wight council’s housing development

The brakes have been put on a housing development in Newport after badgers were found living at the site.

The Isle of Wight Council hopes to build six homes at Medina Avenue — on the site of the former driving test centre — but demolition work has come to a halt while the authority decides on a way forward.

Planning permission was granted in March for six three-bedroom houses — five of which would be privately rented and one affordable home.

Work delayed

It was hoped they would be built by Christmas, but the work has has now been delayed due to the badgers.

A council spokesperson said:

“We are aware of badger activity in the area and we are currently working with ecology professionals to establish what effect, if any, that will have on the plans for the site. “No start will be made on the demolition and building works until this is resolved.”

Under the Protection of Badgers Act, it is an offence to disturb badgers or their sets.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: peter-trimmingunder CC BY 2.0