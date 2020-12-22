Baking challenge for children in care supported by independent Isle of Wight businesses

The Isle of Wight Council’s Fostering Service has been working with independent Island businesses to create activities for children in care.

An order was placed with Grace’s Bakery for 100 gingerbread activity packs each including a recipe card, dry ingredients and icing pens.

Iced Inspirations of Ryde, which sell provisions for sugar crafts, fulfilled an order of cookie cutters, one for every pack.

A bake-off technical challenge

The packs are being delivered by a group of volunteers to all foster carers for the holiday period. Children will be asked to bake and decorate their cookies in a bake-off technical challenge.

The activity is part of the service’s participation programme, which supports foster families in providing fun new experiences and positive memories for children in care. It follows on from an autumn pumpkin carving competition and the summer sunflower challenge held earlier this year.

Price: A great way of bringing children and carers together

Debbie Price, children in care service manager at the council, said:

“We want our carers and children to feel a part of something special. “Our community is growing and it is important that everyone stays connected. Participation activities such as this are a great way of bringing our children and carers together. We want to encourage discussions, creativity, new experiences and healthy competition. “Our hope for the new year is that it will soon be safe for us to meet in person as a fostering community. There are lots of outdoor activities and crafts planned for the year ahead.”

Brading: No greater reward than seeing a child succeed

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“Our foster families play an important role in helping our Island’s looked after children. Fostering is a huge commitment but our carers say that ‘there is no greater reward than seeing a child succeed’. “Every child in care is different, we need individuals and families from all backgrounds to step forward and enquire into becoming a foster carer. You could be the best match for a looked after child.”

Find out what it takes to foster and how you can become a part of something special, visit the Website or call our team on (01983) 823160.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed