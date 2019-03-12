BBC’s ‘Escape to the Country’ on the Isle of Wight today

The Isle of Wight will be on our TV screens today (Tuesday) as Jules Hudson heads across the water to property-shop with a couple looking to find their dream home.

Escape to the country

Later today (Tuesday) the Isle of Wight hits our TV screens once again.

After last week’s feature with James Martin and Lenny Carr-Roberts , which saw butcher, WW Woodford & Sons of Bembridge, enjoy a four-fold increase in sales of their sausage rolls on Saturday, we wonder what boost today’s TV offering might bring.

‘Escape to the Country’
At 3pm on BBC1 ‘Escape to the Country’ sees Jules Hudson cross the Solent to property-shop on the Island.

He’s with a couple who have a £750,000 budget to find their dream Island home with holiday-let potential.

During his journey, Jules gets an intimate glimpse into 19th-century royal life when he visits Osborne House, one of Queen Victoria’s favourite homes.

Tune in at 3pm or catch up with iPlayer after the broadcast.

