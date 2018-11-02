Be 1 in 1000 with this ‘Make Vectis Gurt Again’ Limited Edition T-shirt!

We’re all proud of the Isle of Wight, right?

Well, this T-shirt lets you wear your pride on your chest – while confusing the heck out of Mainlanders!

OnTheWight has teamed up with Isle of Wight creative maverick Toby to bring you the limited edition ‘Make Vectis Gurt Again’ T-Shirt.

Be 1 in a 1000

Printed on the Island, these Ts will be restricted to the equivalent of only one per thousand adults on the Island, with each of them individually numbered on their labels.

Perfect for you, or friends – for now, or as Christmas presents.

Order now

First come, first served – and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Place your order now via our online Shop.