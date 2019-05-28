Isle of Wight beach club plans ‘on hold’ as structural issues discovered (updated)

Carlauren’s plans to introduce an Ibiza-style beach club and accommodation on Sandown’s seafront have been put ‘on hold’ after structural issues were discovered on the site of the former Ocean Hotel.

“Not cancelled”

A spokesperson for the company told OnTheWight,

“Origin Beach Club and Accommodation is not cancelled, only postponed. It’s likely that this will only be temporary and we look to open as soon as these issues have been overcome.”

News of the delays reached OnTheWight thanks to a heads-up from admins of Facebook Groups, Our Sandown and Sandown Hub.

Structural issues

A spokesperson for Carlauren told OnTheWight,

“Once groundworks were started we were made aware of some structural issues. “We are still awaiting the full report from the structural engineers.”

Length of delay unknown

When asked when work would resume on the site, they replied,

“As soon as we receive the above and understand the necessary steps that need to be taken.”



As to whether the development will be completed and open before the high season, the spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We can not comment on this until we receive the above.”

Conflicting information

However, 15 minutes after OnTheWight published their article, the Origin Facebook Page posted the following message:

OnTheWight has asked Carlauren to explain how this message squares with the statement given to us earlier about the project not being cancelled.

Images: © Sandown Hub