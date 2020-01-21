Belgrave Road landslip: Island Roads monitoring around the clock

The Isle of Wight council and Island Roads have issued this update today (Tuesday) on the situation at Belgrave Road, Ventnor. Ed

Safety continues to be our foremost priority and, in response to both the ongoing movement of the wall on Belgrave Road, Ventnor and because people have entered the site over the weekend, we reinforced the road closure by erecting steel fencing.

This measure will also offer properties below the site, backing on to Esplanade Road, some additional protection from falling debris. We also closed off all pedestrian access along the footpath on Belgrave Road on Sunday night for safety reasons.

One property evacuated

Over the weekend we made arrangements for the evacuation of an occupied property that could be affected by falling debris, should there be a further and substantial collapse of the wall. This was a precautionary but necessary measure to ensure public safety. We will continue to liaise with residents as the situation progresses.

It is neither safe nor practical for us to take any steps to intervene at this stage. We need to wait for the movement to stabilise before we can undertake more detailed investigations on site and determine possible solutions.

On site around the clock

Island Roads staff remain on site around the clock to monitor developments and, together with the Isle of Wight Council, we will take whatever measures are necessary in the interests of public safety while the wall remains in danger of further collapse.

We would ask members of the public to respect the road closures in place and to not put themselves at risk by entering the area.



Get in touch

We are continuing to keep residents and local business owners informed of any developments and if anyone has any concerns they can contact Island Roads on 01983 822440 or by email to info@islandroads.com