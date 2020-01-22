Belgrave Road Landslip: No compulsory evacuations so far, say Isle of Wight council

The number of utility staff on site of the Belgrave Road landslip has increased considerably over the last two days.

As well as round the clock monitoring from Island Roads, Southern Water, as well as gas and electricity suppliers are now on site, seemingly posed to take action if necessary.

No compulsory evacuations

There has been much talk about residents being evacuated from the area, but Isle of Wight council were able to confirm today (Wednesday) that there have been no compulsory evacuations in either Belgrave Road, Marine Parade or Esplanade Road. One resident has decided to leave, but only on advice given.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,