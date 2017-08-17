St Helens and Bembridge Fort Walk 2017: Date revealed with safety warnings (Video)

This coming week sees the likely return of the annual unofficial Bembridge and St Helens Fort Walk.

Every year thousands of people head to the beaches at St Helens or Bembridge to attempt the walk out to the fort at low tide.

St Helens fort walk dates

Tuesday and Wednesday next week (22nd/23rd) are predicted to have fairly low tides, and many people are expected to attempt the walk then, but please be aware tides will not be the lowest they often are at this time of year.

The walk out to the fort takes about half an hour and you should aim to get to the fort at lowest tide.

OnTheWight published a comprehensive St Helens Fort Walk guide last year, much of which still hold true.

Happily Bembridge RNLI have issued new guidance this year too.

Safety advice from RNLI

Alan Doe, the Coastal Safety Officer from Bembridge RNLI has shared some very sensible advice for OnTheWight readers and if you are planning on attempting the walk, please make sure you watch the video and read the tips beforehand.

Safety advice you should follow:

You are walking at your own risk – this is not an organised event. Locally it is described as a ‘happening’

Predicted Low water (Foreland – Lifeboat Slip) is at 18.43 on Wednesday 23rd August

Check the weather forecast before you go. Do not attempt the walk in high winds or poor visibility

It takes approximately 30 minutes to walk from the shore at Bembridge Point or St Helens Old Church to St Helens Fort and 30 minutes to get back to the beach (i.e 1hr round trip)

Park responsibly. Do not leave the shore after Low Water. Do not leave valuables unattended on the beach

Aim to reach the Fort between 10 minutes before low water and 10 minutes after low water

The walk is more strenuous than you think

Keep a close eye on your children (and dogs) – it is a good idea for children to wear buoyancy aids. Dogs may need to be carried or need to swim some distance.

Do not swim in the Bembridge Harbour Channel (marked by the red & green buoys) – there may be deep holes due to dredging

If you are circling the Fort, don’t stop to admire the view, keeping walking

Be prepared to get wet, you can be walking in water up to your waist

Wear shoes as the causeway is stony; Flip Flops are not suitable

Be careful of slipping on the rocks around the Fort

Carry a means of calling for help (ideally a mobile in a water proof case)

If you need help call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

