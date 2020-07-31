‘Best example of Roman bath suite in southern Britain’ opens again on the Isle of Wight next week

Newport Roman Villa will reopen on Monday (3rd August) with new health and safety measures in place.

Explore the incredible remains of a third century Roman farmhouse — said to be the ‘best example of a Roman bath suite in southern Britain’.

The site includes a Roman garden and museum display area where some of the latest archaeological finds from the Isle of Wight will be on display.

The villa will welcome visitors on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10.30am with last entry at 2.30pm.

To help keep visitors safe, the Isle of Wight Council has introduced a few changes.

These include:

a one-way system and clear floor markings to assist with social distancing;

hand sanitiser stations throughout the site; and

a requirement that visitors wear a face covering while in the shop area of the site.

The activity room will be closed but families can take part in an exciting photograph hunt and there will be free activity packs for children to take home and free guide notes for each group.

Booking is advised — please call (01983) 529720 on the day of your visit to book your slot.

To comply with NHS Test and Trace, the name and contact number of each group leader is required. This information will be held securely for 21 days before being destroyed.

For further details, including Covid visitor information and entry prices, visit visit the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed