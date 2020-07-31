Slight rise in number of Coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has started to rise slightly after remaining level for several weeks.
When the pillar 2 data was added to the daily figures from Public Health on 2nd July the number of confirmed cases jumped from 204 to 420.
Nearly a month later and the figure has now reached 423 – having risen and dropped a couple of times as cases were reallocated to other local authority areas (people being tested here, but main residence is elsewhere).
Anecdotally News OnTheWight has heard of several Covid-19 cases in the community that don’t yet appear in the official figures.
Number of deaths
There have been 83 deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate.
The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 40 deaths in care homes.
