Slight rise in number of Coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight

The number has risen only slightly in the last month. Details of latest numbers within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

covid19 in test tube

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has started to rise slightly after remaining level for several weeks.

When the pillar 2 data was added to the daily figures from Public Health on 2nd July the number of confirmed cases jumped from 204 to 420.

Nearly a month later and the figure has now reached 423 – having risen and dropped a couple of times as cases were reallocated to other local authority areas (people being tested here, but main residence is elsewhere).

Anecdotally News OnTheWight has heard of several Covid-19 cases in the community that don’t yet appear in the official figures.

Number of deaths
There have been 83 deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 40 deaths in care homes.

Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 31st July, 2020 11:10am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nPL

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...