Slight rise in number of Coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has started to rise slightly after remaining level for several weeks.

When the pillar 2 data was added to the daily figures from Public Health on 2nd July the number of confirmed cases jumped from 204 to 420.

Nearly a month later and the figure has now reached 423 – having risen and dropped a couple of times as cases were reallocated to other local authority areas (people being tested here, but main residence is elsewhere).

Anecdotally News OnTheWight has heard of several Covid-19 cases in the community that don’t yet appear in the official figures.

Number of deaths

There have been 83 deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 40 deaths in care homes.

