Binstead Seawall built to protect gardens approved retrospectively

A sea wall built at Ryde has been approved by Isle of Wight Councillors — despite concerns it may set a precedent.

James Flynn built the wooden structure at the end of his property on Church Road, Binstead three years ago, to protect his and neighbouring gardens.

Following a complaint, Mr Flynn applied for retrospective permission.

Only way to reach the beach

The application was supported by Ryde Town Cllr Diana Conyers, who said the structure prevented steps leading down to the beach from being washed away.

Without it, she said repairs would cost £2,000 a year.

She said:

“This is the only way people can access the beach.”

Cllr John Nicholson said:

“I don’t understand why the council are not biting his hand off — he is offering to pay for all the repairs himself and save the council money.”

Caution from officers

Members approved the application by four votes to three, despite planning officers sounding a note of caution. They said granting approval would seriously impact their ability to turn down similar changes to the seafront, warning:

“It will result in other properties making significant changes that we cannot control.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Influence Environmental