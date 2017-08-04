Blind Gold Medallist, Lucy Hodges MBE, returns to the helm for aql

Official communications provider of Cowes Week, aql, welcomed Lucy Hodges MBE as Helm of “Ratatosk”, aql’s Hanse 45 yacht.

aql CEO Dr Adam Beaumont is a keen sailor and has been a regular at Cowes Week since 1990 and has lead a team for the last three “round the Island” races – a 50 Nautical mile race also starting from Cowes.

Adam said:

“We want Cowes Week to remain supported as the historic event which it is. As an environmentally aware telecoms operator, with a marine communication division, this fits in with our values. There’s nothing comparable to Cowes in terms of fun versus carbon impact – it’s an entirely wind powered week.

“I’m excited to see how the sponsorship partnership can develop and how we can work with other sponsors to ensure that the event flourishes and reaches a wider cross section of the sailing community, this includes those less able bodied than us.

“For the last two years, we’ve been lucky enough to have on-board gold medallist blind sailor, Lucy Hodges as part of our team. Not only did we finish 17th out of 1,400 boats in the last Round the Island, but also Lucy helmed the race for “Ladies Day” – including a very busy start. Lucy is an inspiration – helming a race start at Cowes is hard for a sighted person and we can all learn from her courage.”