Blind Gold Medallist, Lucy Hodges MBE, returns to the helm for aql

Official communications provider of Cowes Week, aql, welcomed Lucy Hodges MBE as Helm of “Ratatosk”, aql’s Hanse 45 yacht.
aql CEO Dr Adam Beaumont is a keen sailor and has been a regular at Cowes Week since 1990 and has lead a team for the last three “round the Island” races – a 50 Nautical mile race also starting from Cowes.
Adam said:
“We want Cowes Week to remain supported as the historic event which it is. As an environmentally aware telecoms operator, with a marine communication division, this fits in with our values. There’s nothing comparable to Cowes in terms of fun versus carbon impact – it’s an entirely wind powered week.
“I’m excited to see how the sponsorship partnership can develop and how we can work with other sponsors to ensure that the event flourishes and reaches a wider cross section of the sailing community, this includes those less able bodied than us.
“For the last two years, we’ve been lucky enough to have on-board gold medallist blind sailor, Lucy Hodges as part of our team. Not only did we finish 17th out of 1,400 boats in the last Round the Island, but also Lucy helmed the race for “Ladies Day” – including a very busy start. Lucy is an inspiration – helming a race start at Cowes is hard for a sighted person and we can all learn from her courage.”
Gold Medallist, Lucy Hodges MBE added,
“It’s meant so much to be involved with aql, giving myself and Blind Sailing GB the opportunities to connect with people I’d not have gained without Adam and his crew.
“aql is about communication and technology and their trailblazing work is a huge coup for the Regatta. In particular the impacts this can have on all the communities and people of all abilities that come together for Cowes Week.”
Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, Lora Peacey-Wilcox commented,
“We are delighted to welcome aql to the island and in particular their sponsorship of Lendy Cowes Week. Adam brings a unique blend of inclusion and incredible vision for the Regatta and we can’t wait to see what the future for aql and Cowes Week holds.”
Friday, 4th August, 2017 11:39am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fx4
Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓