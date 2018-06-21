Blooming marvellous! Exhibition at Quay Arts a must-see

Here at OnTheWight we never cease to be amazed by the incredible range of exhibitions and events taking place at Quay Arts.

Earlier in the week we mentioned the great exhibition of work for Isle of Wight and UK Pride. That work can be seen in the Cafe, Conference Room and Clayden Gallery.

Don’t miss BLOOM

However, the West Gallery is currently hosting a very different exhibition (finishing 30th June).

BLOOM is a celebration of flora, drawing inspiration from the work of palaeontologists, botanists, artists and florists; those that study, record, describe and present plant life. The show features a rich array of objects and artworks from naturally preserved and pressed plant specimens, historical furniture and paintings to drawing, photography, 3D embroidery and living displays of Bonsai and contemporary floristry.

Click on image to see larger version







Having sneaked a peak at the exhibition the night before the opening, we can highly recommend it popping along to see it.

Curator of the exhibition, Ian Whitmore said,

“BLOOM would not have been possible without the generous support of local organisations, societies and private donors who have provided input and support helping transform the West Gallery for this short flowering show.”

The exhibition runs until 30th June and the gallery is open Monday to Saturday 9am–5pm and Sundays 10am–4pm.

Location map

View the location of this story.