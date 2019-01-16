Blue House Bay students raise £1,180 for CLIC Sargent

With the support of the local community and hard work of the students of the Blue House of The Bay CE School, over £1,000 has been raised for CLIC Sargent’s Young Lives v Cancer campaign.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Mr Bricknell, Head of Blue House, with some of the Blue House Council members

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of The Bay CE School. Ed

The Bay CE School held a community fundraising day on the secondary site on Friday 14th December.

Students in Year 6-11 at The Bay CE School are in one of four houses; Red, Blue, Green or Yellow. The House system promotes positive competition, team building along with a sense of community and belonging.

Students in each House choose a charity to fundraise for at the start of the academic year. Students in Blue House chose to fundraise for ‘Young Lives v Cancer, CLIC Sargent.’

Exceeded the £770 target
They set out with a target to raise £770: the amount it costs to provide a base for an Isle of Wight family at Jeans House while their child is being treated for Cancer at Southampton hospital.

Jeans House is a ‘home from home’ and a safe haven for families to stay that is close to the children and young people’s oncology ward at Southampton General Hospital.

The Blue House student council worked tirelessly to plan the day. There was a non-uniform day, mince pie bake-off and sale, a huge raffle and Challenge Santa sports events. The day ended with over 100 students and staff taking part in Blue House Quiz.

The final amount raised for CLIC Sargent was £1,180.

Bricknell: Support from local community
Mr Bricknell, Head of Blue House said,

“I am really proud of the Blue House Council for all of their hard work and commitment to make the Community Day so successful.

“We are delighted to have exceeded our target and raised £1,180. The local community supported the event and donated lots of fantastic raffle prizes which helped us raise a considerable amount of money to help an Island family going through a tough time.”

Wednesday, 16th January, 2019 2:02pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m6W

Filed under: Community, Education, Featured, Island-wide, Sandown, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*