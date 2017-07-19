This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely.

The council has applied to the DfE for section 77 consent to take the former school sites out of educational use and this is the consent which is needed before the land can be used for housing. Ed

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, has met with Education Secretary Justine Greening to ensure redundant school land on the Island is released for affordable housing as a matter of urgency.

The sites at Taylor Road, Newport, and the former Island Learning Centre at Lake need consent from the Department of Education before they can be transferred to Sovereign Housing, who are working in partnership with the Island’s council to build homes, but the clock is ticking.

Speedy consent required

Bob explained,

“I told the minister these schemes are being funded by the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and the funds to deliver these important projects are time limited so it was important consent was forthcoming and the much needed homes can be built. “I asked her to raise the matter with her officials as a matter of urgency and she promised to do this.”

Image: © Google Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.