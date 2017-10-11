Bob Seely gives views on Theresa May: ‘I do not want a leadership challenge’

Following Theresa May’s Conservative conference speech last week there have been calls for her resignation.

The Prime Minister’s speech was widely acknowledged as highly troublesome, being hampered by prankster Lee Nelson handing her a P45 mid-speech (supposedly on behalf of foreign secretary, Boris Johnson), falling letters from the backdrop and persistent coughing attacks.

Seely: “I do not want a leadership challenge”

OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely to see whether he supported the PM remaining in power, or was one of those calling for her to stand down.

Bob told OnTheWight,

“I support the current leadership. I do not want a leadership challenge. “I am 100 percent focused on delivering for the Island. Anything that detracts from that detracts from my agenda.”

A fan of Trump?

Meanwhile, in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday), during a debate on the European Union (Approvals) Bill, the Isle of Wight MP made his feelings known about President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In response to Shadow Minister Bill Esterson, Bob said,

“I am not sure that I like Donald Trump any more than anyone else does.”

Image: © Parliament TV