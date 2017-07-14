Bob Seely MP on whether he’ll remain an Isle of Wight councillor

Depending on parliamentary business, the Isle of Wight full council meeting next Wednesday evening could enjoy the company of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely.

Bob was elected as Isle of Wight councillor for the Central Wight area back in the May council elections.

A couple of weeks after then being elected as Member of Parliament for the Isle of Wight, we got in touch to see whether Bob planned to step down from his council position.

Bob: “Not in a rush” to step down

Late last night, Bob got back in touch and told OnTheWight,

“I would like to step down at some point in the next year or two. However, I am not in a rush as the Parishes have said that they would like me to continue, as have Council colleagues. “I won’t benefit from being a Cllr as the pay will go into a separate account – this has already been done – and will be dispersed to a good cause in the ward.”

The council confirmed that he could retain both roles.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh