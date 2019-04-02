Bob Seely’s 1st April Brexit votes

As all will be aware, there’s been a blizzard of Brexit related votes as Parliament tries, but as yet fails, to find a way to an agreement about Brexit.

Last night (Monday) there were four motions for MPs to vote on, and as we have done with previous votes, we’ve gathered together the voting choices of the Isle of Wight’s current MP, Robert Seely.

None of the Motions were successful, the closest voting was on Mr Clarke’s motion C (Customs Union), with Noes having just three more votes that the Ayes.

Bob Seely's Brexit Votes 1 April 2019

Motion Seely's vote Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union) No Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0) No Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote) No Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy) No

Votes cast in 1 April 2019 Brexit Votes

Motion Noes Ayes Defeated by Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union) 276 273 -3 Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0) 282 261 -21 Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote) 292 280 -12 Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy) 292 191 -101

Image: © ParliamentLive.TV