Bob Seely’s 1st April Brexit votes

As all will be aware, there’s been a blizzard of Brexit related votes as Parliament tries, but as yet fails, to find a way to an agreement about Brexit.
Last night (Monday) there were four motions for MPs to vote on, and as we have done with previous votes, we’ve gathered together the voting choices of the Isle of Wight’s current MP, Robert Seely.
None of the Motions were successful, the closest voting was on Mr Clarke’s motion C (Customs Union), with Noes having just three more votes that the Ayes.
Bob Seely's Brexit Votes 1 April 2019
|Motion
|Seely's vote
|Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union)
|No
|Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0)
|No
|Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote)
|No
|Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy)
|No
Votes cast in 1 April 2019 Brexit Votes
|Motion
|Noes
|Ayes
|Defeated by
|Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union)
|276
|273
|-3
|Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0)
|282
|261
|-21
|Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote)
|292
|280
|-12
|Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy)
|292
|191
|-101
Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019 6:54pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mAM
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓