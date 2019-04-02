Bob Seely’s 1st April Brexit votes

See how the Isle of Wight MP voted in the 1st April Brexit votes last night in Parliament.

As all will be aware, there’s been a blizzard of Brexit related votes as Parliament tries, but as yet fails, to find a way to an agreement about Brexit.

Last night (Monday) there were four motions for MPs to vote on, and as we have done with previous votes, we’ve gathered together the voting choices of the Isle of Wight’s current MP, Robert Seely.

None of the Motions were successful, the closest voting was on Mr Clarke’s motion C (Customs Union), with Noes having just three more votes that the Ayes.

Bob Seely's Brexit Votes 1 April 2019

MotionSeely's vote
Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union)No
Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0)No
Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote)No
Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy)No

Votes cast in 1 April 2019 Brexit Votes

MotionNoesAyesDefeated by
Mr Clarke's motion C (Customs Union)276273-3
Nick Boles's motion D (Common Market 2.0)282261-21
Peter Kyle's motion E (Confirmatory public vote)292280-12
Joanna Cherry's motion G (Parliamentary Supremacy)292191-101
Image: © ParliamentLive.TV

Tuesday, 2nd April, 2019

1 Comment on "Bob Seely's 1st April Brexit votes"

middling

He’s the April Fool’s joke that keeps going all year round.

2, April 2019 6:59 pm
