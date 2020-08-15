Bob Seely’s most spoken words in Parliament revealed

The House of Commons Library has produced a new tool that presents data on the parliamentary activities of MPs in Westminster. They say its aim is to give an overview of the areas individual MPs are focusing on.

Jump to Bob Seely’s most spoken words

The new interactive dashboard reveals that since December 2019, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has a 95.2 per cent participation rate in the number of votes (divisions) he has taken part in.

Most spoken words

The tool also creates a word map of the most spoken words of MPs during debates in the Commons Chamber and Westminster Hall.

For those who want to dig a bit deeper, this table below allows you to have a play by clicking on the arrows to re-sort the data – and you can also search for specific words to see how often Bob has used them in the last eight months.

Word No. Huawei/Huawei's 111 Island 61 Wight 50 Isle 49 Security 31 System 31 China/Chinese 56 Risk 30 Foreign 29 Significant 29 Network 28 Additional 25 Millions 24 Health 24 Country 23 NHS 22 Children 22 Costs 21 Pharmacists 19 Critical 18 Education/nal 27 Power 17 Pharmacies 17 Past 17 Hospitals 16 Pressure 16 Vendor 15 Vendors 15 Animal 15 Private 14 Council 13 Excellent 13 World 13 Zoos 13 South 12 Company 11 GCHQ 11 Parents 11 School 11 Congratulate 11 Average 11 Level 11 Business 10 Grateful 10 Lobbying 10 Ferry 10 European 10 Independent 10 Community 10 Concerns 10

Vice-Chair of three APPGs

The data also reveals that Bob Seely is Vice-Chair of four All Party Parliamentary Groups – namely those on Russia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Hospitality and Tourism. He also sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Have a go

Head over to the House of Commons Library Website to have a play with the interactive dashboard yourselves.