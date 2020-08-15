Bob Seely’s most spoken words in Parliament revealed

Want to know what Bob Seely MP has been speaking about most frequently in Parliament? This is a list of his most spoken words that News OnTheWight has gathered from a new interactive tool launched by the House of Commons Library

Bob Seely in Parliament

The House of Commons Library has produced a new tool that presents data on the parliamentary activities of MPs in Westminster. They say its aim is to give an overview of the areas individual MPs are focusing on.

The new interactive dashboard reveals that since December 2019, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has a 95.2 per cent participation rate in the number of votes (divisions) he has taken part in.

Most spoken words
The tool also creates a word map of the most spoken words of MPs during debates in the Commons Chamber and Westminster Hall.

Bob Seely's Top 100 words spoken in Parliament since 2018

For those who want to dig a bit deeper, this table below allows you to have a play by clicking on the arrows to re-sort the data – and you can also search for specific words to see how often Bob has used them in the last eight months.

WordNo.
Huawei/Huawei's111
Island61
Wight50
Isle49
Security31
System31
China/Chinese56
Risk30
Foreign29
Significant29
Network28
Additional25
Millions24
Health24
Country23
NHS22
Children22
Costs21
Pharmacists19
Critical18
Education/nal27
Power17
Pharmacies17
Past17
Hospitals16
Pressure16
Vendor15
Vendors15
Animal15
Private14
Council13
Excellent13
World13
Zoos13
South12
Company11
GCHQ11
Parents11
School11
Congratulate11
Average11
Level11
Business10
Grateful10
Lobbying10
Ferry10
European10
Independent10
Community10
Concerns10

Vice-Chair of three APPGs
The data also reveals that Bob Seely is Vice-Chair of four All Party Parliamentary Groups – namely those on Russia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Hospitality and Tourism. He also sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Have a go
Head over to the House of Commons Library Website to have a play with the interactive dashboard yourselves.

1 Comment on "Bob Seely’s most spoken words in Parliament revealed"

Fenders

What, no ‘where’s the bbq’?

15, August 2020 11:40 am

