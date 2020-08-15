Bob Seely’s most spoken words in Parliament revealed

The House of Commons Library has produced a new tool that presents data on the parliamentary activities of MPs in Westminster. They say its aim is to give an overview of the areas individual MPs are focusing on.
Jump to Bob Seely’s most spoken words
The new interactive dashboard reveals that since December 2019, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has a 95.2 per cent participation rate in the number of votes (divisions) he has taken part in.
Most spoken words
The tool also creates a word map of the most spoken words of MPs during debates in the Commons Chamber and Westminster Hall.
For those who want to dig a bit deeper, this table below allows you to have a play by clicking on the arrows to re-sort the data – and you can also search for specific words to see how often Bob has used them in the last eight months.
|Word
|No.
|Huawei/Huawei's
|111
|Island
|61
|Wight
|50
|Isle
|49
|Security
|31
|System
|31
|China/Chinese
|56
|Risk
|30
|Foreign
|29
|Significant
|29
|Network
|28
|Additional
|25
|Millions
|24
|Health
|24
|Country
|23
|NHS
|22
|Children
|22
|Costs
|21
|Pharmacists
|19
|Critical
|18
|Education/nal
|27
|Power
|17
|Pharmacies
|17
|Past
|17
|Hospitals
|16
|Pressure
|16
|Vendor
|15
|Vendors
|15
|Animal
|15
|Private
|14
|Council
|13
|Excellent
|13
|World
|13
|Zoos
|13
|South
|12
|Company
|11
|GCHQ
|11
|Parents
|11
|School
|11
|Congratulate
|11
|Average
|11
|Level
|11
|Business
|10
|Grateful
|10
|Lobbying
|10
|Ferry
|10
|European
|10
|Independent
|10
|Community
|10
|Concerns
|10
Vice-Chair of three APPGs
The data also reveals that Bob Seely is Vice-Chair of four All Party Parliamentary Groups – namely those on Russia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Hospitality and Tourism. He also sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Have a go
Head over to the House of Commons Library Website to have a play with the interactive dashboard yourselves.
Saturday, 15th August, 2020 11:36am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nRJ
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓