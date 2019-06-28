Body found during hunt for missing woman on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight police have confirmed that officers searching for missing Rosie Johnson on the Isle of Wight have found a body of a woman in Wootton this afternoon (Friday).

They say that formal identification procedures are ongoing but Rosie’s next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and a file is being prepared for the Isle of Wight coroner.

Our sincerest thoughts are with family and friends of Rosie.

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0