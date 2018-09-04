Body of man who jumped from ferry recovered by police

Following last Wednesday’s emergency response to reports of a man jumping from a Wightlink ferry, police were able to provide an update this week.
Sadly, officers were called on Monday morning at 7.16am after the body of a man was located in the water near Haslar Wall.
The body was recovered by the Ministry of Defence Police and the man has been identified as a 58-year-old from Southsea. His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man.
Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 11:57am
By Sally Perry
