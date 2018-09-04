Body of man who jumped from ferry recovered by police

The body of the man who jumped from a ferry heading towards the Isle of Wight last week was recovered on the water by police on Monday morning. Our thoughts are with family and friends.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Everlasting flower

Following last Wednesday’s emergency response to reports of a man jumping from a Wightlink ferry, police were able to provide an update this week.

Sadly, officers were called on Monday morning at 7.16am after the body of a man was located in the water near Haslar Wall.

The body was recovered by the Ministry of Defence Police and the man has been identified as a 58-year-old from Southsea. His next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man.

Image: Kabils under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 4th September, 2018 11:57am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lrO

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*