Man overboard now becomes missing person case

RNLI and Coastguard crews have been stood down following reports of a man jumping overboard the Wightlink ferry this morning.

All emergency crews involved in the search for a man who reportedly jumped from a Wightlink ferry this morning have been stood down.

RNLI crews from Bembridge and Portsmouth, HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams as well as others searched for several hours after the mayday call of man overboard was made at 10.50am (Wednesday).

MCA: Case “handed over to the police”
A spokesperson for the MCA said,

“An extensive search has been carried out of the area around Portsmouth Harbour following reports of a man overboard from a ferry.

“Despite a thorough and comprehensive search by two RNLI lifeboats from Portsmouth, HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams and other vessels in the area, nothing has been found.

“The search has now been suspended, pending further information. It is now a missing person enquiry and will be handed over to the police.”

Vessels in the area have been asked by the MCA to keep a ‘sharp lookout’ for the man one nautical mile south of Portsmouth, who was reported to be wearing blue clothing.

Image: © Hants Marine Police

Wednesday, 29th August, 2018 3:28pm

