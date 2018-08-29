Man overboard now becomes missing person case

All emergency crews involved in the search for a man who reportedly jumped from a Wightlink ferry this morning have been stood down.
RNLI crews from Bembridge and Portsmouth, HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams as well as others searched for several hours after the mayday call of man overboard was made at 10.50am (Wednesday).
MCA: Case “handed over to the police”
A spokesperson for the MCA said,
“An extensive search has been carried out of the area around Portsmouth Harbour following reports of a man overboard from a ferry.
“Despite a thorough and comprehensive search by two RNLI lifeboats from Portsmouth, HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams and other vessels in the area, nothing has been found.
“The search has now been suspended, pending further information. It is now a missing person enquiry and will be handed over to the police.”
Vessels in the area have been asked by the MCA to keep a ‘sharp lookout’ for the man one nautical mile south of Portsmouth, who was reported to be wearing blue clothing.
Image: © Hants Marine Police
Wednesday, 29th August, 2018 3:28pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lqs
Filed under: Coastguard, Emergency Services, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, RNLI
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓