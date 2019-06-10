Book now for classical concert featuring wide-ranging programme from 18th century baroque to 20th century film scores

Two of the Island’s most popular classical musicians will be performing together for the first time at All Saints Church in Gurnard on Saturday 29th June at 7.30pm.

Flautist Siobhan Cosgrove and pianist James Longford, who both live in Ryde, are offering a concert of uplifting Summer Music.

The programme

It will feature a wide-ranging selection they hope will appeal to everyone, with baroque music by 18th century German composer Georg Philipp Telemann, York Bowen (the English Rachmaninov), American jazz and classical White House favourite Earl Wild, and film composer Richard Rodney Bennett.

The musicians

Siobhan is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Music and plays first flute in the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing as their soloist.

James is a Steinway Artist and works with English National Opera, the Royal Ballet and the BBC Singers, as well as performing locally in the Ventnor Fringe later this year on 27th July.

He said:

“We’re really looking forward to the concert. It will be lovely to play in an intimate space with good acoustics – we can really communicate with the audience. “Best of all we’re performing on the Island.”

Interval refreshments will be available.

Book now

To secure your seats buy your tickets in advance via James’s Website

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £7 for under 18s. Available on the door or in advance.

