Book your tickets now for the very first Papa Owl Annual Dinner, which celebrates the pioneering career of Geoff Lilley and encourages young people to be the inventors and innovators of the future.

Concorde wing

Next month sees the very first Papa Owl Annual Dinner.

Hosted at one of the Island’s top restaurants on 23rd February, proceeds from the three course meal and evening with Papa Owl will go to the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

The event has been organised by Green Isle of Wight Councillor for Ryde East, Michael Lilley, who is also a and trustee of IW Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

He has created a children’s story character called Papa Owl with local artist, Helen Stiles, based on himself and his late father, Geoff.

Pioneering career
Geoff Lilley was a pioneer in aviation and astronautics. Michael will be telling stories of how Geoff worked with Barnes Wallace on the bouncing bomb, and how he worked on the design of Concorde and the Sea Harrier.

He even designed a flying toilet for Churchill!

Mental health specialist
Michael was a pioneer in the field of mental health specialising in Post-Traumatic Stress. He is now aged 60 and moved into politics.

He believes that we are all unique creators and all have inner inventions.

The Annual Dinner celebrates his father and the need to encourage young people to be the inventors and innovators of the future.

Book now
Tickets are £45.00 per person. Book your place/s now and support IW Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

Book by emailing Three Buoys – info@threebuoys.co.uk or call (01983) 811212.

Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 11:25am

By

1 Comment on "Book now for first Annual Dinner to celebrate innovators and inventors"

electrickery

Here we go again: spend a stack of money on a slap-up meal and hope that a few crumbs fall from the table into the mouth of the charity.

Invention and innovation are certainly to be encouraged, but bear fruit only in conjunction with a sound understanding of the physical world, achieved through education in science and maths. Education, anyone?

Vote Up0-2Vote Down
30, January 2018 12:52 pm
