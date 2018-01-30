Book now for first Annual Dinner to celebrate innovators and inventors

Next month sees the very first Papa Owl Annual Dinner.

Hosted at one of the Island’s top restaurants on 23rd February, proceeds from the three course meal and evening with Papa Owl will go to the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

The event has been organised by Green Isle of Wight Councillor for Ryde East, Michael Lilley, who is also a and trustee of IW Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

He has created a children’s story character called Papa Owl with local artist, Helen Stiles, based on himself and his late father, Geoff.

Pioneering career

Geoff Lilley was a pioneer in aviation and astronautics. Michael will be telling stories of how Geoff worked with Barnes Wallace on the bouncing bomb, and how he worked on the design of Concorde and the Sea Harrier.

He even designed a flying toilet for Churchill!

Mental health specialist

Michael was a pioneer in the field of mental health specialising in Post-Traumatic Stress. He is now aged 60 and moved into politics.

He believes that we are all unique creators and all have inner inventions.

The Annual Dinner celebrates his father and the need to encourage young people to be the inventors and innovators of the future.

Book now

Tickets are £45.00 per person. Book your place/s now and support IW Youth Trust and Wight Aviation Museum.

Book by emailing Three Buoys – info@threebuoys.co.uk or call (01983) 811212.

Image: acidpix under CC BY 2.0

Location map

